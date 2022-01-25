BlackHat (BLKC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $696,413.43

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. BlackHat has a total market cap of $696,413.43 and approximately $315,735.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.82 or 0.06626003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00056498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,555.42 or 0.99766896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006432 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

