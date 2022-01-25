BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,935,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 766,637 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sabre worth $318,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.6% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,124,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.6% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 748,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

