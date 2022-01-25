BlackRock Inc. Has $339.94 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,802,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Federal Signal worth $339,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 71,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

FSS stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.