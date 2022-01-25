BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,068,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $308,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 903,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,387 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

