BlackRock Inc. Sells 17,311 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,076,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Century Communities worth $311,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 41.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after buying an additional 253,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 505.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Century Communities by 22.9% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after acquiring an additional 110,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

NYSE:CCS opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.