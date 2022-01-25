BlackRock Inc. Sells 195,792 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,595,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Sleep Number worth $336,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 23.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Sleep Number by 5.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 223.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 82,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SNBR opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $68.18 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.