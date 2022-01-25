BlackRock Inc. Sells 26,583,166 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,684,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,583,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $325,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Coupang by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 602,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 152,155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 111,510 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.