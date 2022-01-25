BlackRock Inc. Sells 270,826 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,932,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Avnet worth $330,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $31,821,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $22,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after acquiring an additional 585,606 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Avnet by 68.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avnet by 30.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,941,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 457,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. Avnet’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

