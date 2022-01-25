BlackRock Inc. Sells 307,767 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,300,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 307,767 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $315,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $140,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $204,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.54. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average is $65.76.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.