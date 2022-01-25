Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.36. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

