Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 17,482 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 130.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Teradyne by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 35.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 15.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock opened at $147.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.