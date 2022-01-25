Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 494.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,948,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTN opened at $283.75 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

