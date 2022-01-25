Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.69 Million in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 56,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

DRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

