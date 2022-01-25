Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,873,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $288,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA opened at $364.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.20. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.00 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

