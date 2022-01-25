BMO Capital Markets Raises Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$6.50

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Cardinal Energy stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,182. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock has a market cap of C$768.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.47.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$120.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.7384805 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

