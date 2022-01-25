BMO Capital Markets Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$11.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.81.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

WCP traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.36. 1,936,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,656. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.63. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 2.42.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,134,955.20. Insiders purchased 79,010 shares of company stock worth $580,528 in the last three months.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.