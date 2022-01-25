BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWH)

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

ZWH traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$22.59. 66,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.54. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a one year low of C$19.65 and a one year high of C$23.90.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.