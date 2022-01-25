Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 5,887 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,887 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.