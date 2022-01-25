Bokf Na Buys New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 221.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,858,000 after acquiring an additional 226,781 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 217.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after acquiring an additional 90,985 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $29,314,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $364.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.00 and a 1-year high of $422.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.