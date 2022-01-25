Bokf Na Buys Shares of 10,619 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after buying an additional 9,689,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,038,000 after purchasing an additional 152,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cerner by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Cerner stock opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

