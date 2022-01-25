Bokf Na Buys Shares of 11,418 iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Bokf Na bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $58.82.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.