Bokf Na Buys Shares of 11,418 iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $58.82.

