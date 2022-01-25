Bokf Na Makes New $578,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

VV opened at $202.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.47. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.27 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

