Bokf Na Makes New $777,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,203,176,000 after acquiring an additional 704,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,434,000 after buying an additional 724,001 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

