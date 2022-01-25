Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 5,009 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

NYSE BFAM opened at $128.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.57. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

