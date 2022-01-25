Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 5,077 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,418,000 after buying an additional 125,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,864,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,180,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,684,000 after buying an additional 108,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $159.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.04 and a 200-day moving average of $137.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.