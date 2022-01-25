Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 5,887 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,887 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $16,481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average is $119.12. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

