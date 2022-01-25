BOMB Reaches Market Cap of $978,764.75 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 144.7% against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $978,764.75 and approximately $236,056.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00097895 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,609.57 or 0.99765277 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00021526 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00028547 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.40 or 0.00431664 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,483 coins and its circulating supply is 894,695 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

