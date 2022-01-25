boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. boohoo group has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

