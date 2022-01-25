Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.25.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

