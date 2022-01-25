Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,296,000 after buying an additional 557,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kroger by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,612,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,944,000 after acquiring an additional 700,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of KR traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.29. 121,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,060,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.