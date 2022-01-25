Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $19.61 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Micron Technology by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

MU traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $80.86. 345,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,199,145. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

