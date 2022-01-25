Botty Investors LLC Buys 597 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.8% of Botty Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,208,438,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $845,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,207.05.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,890.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,382.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,404.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

