Bradley John Wall Acquires 1,300 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Bradley John Wall bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$10,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$442,200.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.63. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.46 and a 52 week high of C$9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

WCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.65.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

