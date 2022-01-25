Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of BAK stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. Braskem has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Braskem will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.7104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

