Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is CNA Financial Corp’s 4th Largest Position

CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.6% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BMY traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 232,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,939,051. The firm has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -90.00%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.