Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 180,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,939,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

