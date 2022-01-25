British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.90

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.90 and last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 15408876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

Several research firms have commented on BTI. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

