British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.90

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.90 and last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 15408876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.
Several research firms have commented on BTI. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
