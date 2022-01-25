Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

NYSE BRMK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

