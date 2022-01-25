Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $157.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

