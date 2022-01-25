Brokerages Anticipate Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $275.20 Million

Analysts expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to post $275.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Costamare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.70 million to $278.16 million. Costamare reported sales of $119.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 131%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Costamare will report full year sales of $780.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $773.06 million to $789.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Costamare.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Costamare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after buying an additional 75,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costamare by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 157,787 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 199.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 398,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,226. Costamare has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costamare (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.