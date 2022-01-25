Brokerages Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Helios Technologies reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

HLIO traded down $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $114.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $100,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,010. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 46.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

