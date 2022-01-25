Brokerages Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.32. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 710.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $309.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $192.76 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

