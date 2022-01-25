Brokerages Anticipate SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkillSoft.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

SKIL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SkillSoft has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,493,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $2,529,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $178,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

