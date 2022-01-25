Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post $4.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings of $4.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $3.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $17.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.89 to $17.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $12.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.74. The stock had a trading volume of 823,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,737. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $276.00 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.20.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

