Brokerages Anticipate Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will report $336.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.13 million and the highest is $337.00 million. Verso posted sales of $314.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 92,705 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VRS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. 843,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,585. Verso has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.56%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

