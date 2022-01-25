Brokerages Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report sales of $46.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.50 million and the lowest is $45.80 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $44.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $181.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.70 million to $183.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $223.29 million, with estimates ranging from $212.70 million to $247.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 792,898 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

ATRS opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $579.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.53. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

