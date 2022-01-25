Brokerages Expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.28). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CALA shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $42,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 57,860 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 31.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,299,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,641 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 114.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 402,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 463,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALA stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,419. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

