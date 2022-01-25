Brokerages Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to announce $69.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.16 million to $77.10 million. CarLotz posted sales of $37.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $244.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.58 million to $252.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $470.49 million, with estimates ranging from $367.21 million to $536.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research cut CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LOTZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,226. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $225.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.16. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in CarLotz by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CarLotz by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 68,842 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in CarLotz during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CarLotz by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CarLotz by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.