Brokerages Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce sales of $39.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.10 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $35.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $157.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.10 million to $157.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $160.05 million, with estimates ranging from $156.69 million to $163.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of KINS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.87. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 60.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

