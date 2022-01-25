Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,453,269 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,119,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after buying an additional 282,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,613,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

